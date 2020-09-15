Air Purifying Spray Market to Reach $46.6 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Emergence of essential oil-based sprays, expansion of the retail sector, and affinity of people toward cleanliness drive the global air purifying spray market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Air Purifying Spray Market by Type (Aromatic & Non-Aromatic), End-Use (Institutional & Household) and Sales Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Retail Pharmacy, Online & Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027." According to the report, the global air purifying spray industry generated $28.7 million in 2019, and is expected to generate $46.6 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Emergence of essential oil-based sprays, expansion of the retail sector, and affinity of people toward cleanliness drive the global air purifying spray market. However, lack of awareness among consumers hinders the market growth. On the other hand, surge in expenditure on healthcare and surge in need for hygienic work environment in offices and other public places create new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7195

Covid-19 Scenario

Manufacturing of air-purifying sprays has been stopped due to disruption in raw material supply and close down of facilities during the lockdown.

The demand has been decreased significantly due to shut down of offices and commercial buildings, in which, these sprays were used considerably.

Supermarkets have been shut down and online platforms have stopped delivery services during the lockdown, so the sales have been impacted badly. Though lockdown restrictions have been lifted off, it will take time for demand to take off.

The aromatic segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on product type, the aromatic segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly 88% of the global air purifying spray market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2027. This is attributed to multi-functionality of these products as it reduces microorganism propagation and improves pleasant smelling. The report also analyzes the non-aromatic segment.

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment to maintain its dominant share by 2027

Based on sales channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global air purifying spray market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in adoption of supermarkets and hypermarkets in mature and emerging countries and the one-stop solution offered by these retail formats. However, the online segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2027, owing to ease of accessibility and convenience along with discounts available on different platforms.

Asia-Pacific to offer lucrative opportunities, North America to grow steadily

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest market share, holding more than one-third of the global air purifying spray market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its highest contribution by 2027. Moreover, this segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2027. This is attributed to improvement in the infrastructure, convenience in starting new businesses, and inclination of people toward hygiene. However, North America is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7195

Leading market players

North Woods

Pro Part International

Reckitt Benckiser

Remicure

Dabur

Pax Air

Puressentiel

1001 Remedies

Arkopharma

Remicure Lifescience Pvt. Ltd.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Portable Air Purifier Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

Home Fragrance Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019-2026

Air Freshener Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2018-2025

Home Decor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg