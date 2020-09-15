The "Construction in Ireland Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Irish construction industry expanded by 5.8% in real terms in 2019, driven by public and private sector investments in both building and civil engineering works. The country's construction industry remained strong in Q1 2020 ahead of the COVID-19 crisis, with the seasonally adjusted construction production value index growing by 15.4% year-on-year (y-o-y), and the construction production volume index growing by 14.9% y-o-y, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Construction activities were affected by the temporary shutdown of most construction sites across the country in Q2 2020, in line with the nationwide lockdown restrictions, with an exemption to construction works which were considered essential. The Irish construction sector was the only one in the European Union to shut down completely amid the pandemic.

According to the Central Bank of Ireland, the industry's activity is expected to fall by nearly 25% this year, as most of the construction work was halted for nearly two months. The disruptions caused to the Irish construction industry are reflected in the Ulster Bank's Construction Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which fell to a historic low in April 2020. In a positive development, in April, the government announced a series of measures to ensure the delivery of Exchequer-funded capital projects under the Project Ireland 2040, which will provide some boost to the industry.

Although construction sites re-opened in mid-May, the central bank expects the completion date of projects to be moved back by several months, as social distancing measures are weighing on productivity at some sites. Furthermore, the slowing building permits will also weigh on the construction of new projects over the short and medium terms.

Reflecting the disruptions caused by the pandemic, coupled with a weak outlook for economic growth, the publisher forecasts the construction industry to contract by 9.7% in 2020. Over the remaining part of the forecast period, output is expected to register an average growth of 5.5% between 2021-2024. The sector's output will be supported by the government's investment on transport and housing infrastructure, and its focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the country, which will attract public and private sector investment on renewable energy infrastructure projects.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-glance

3 Context

3.1. Economic Performance

3.2. Political Environment and Policy

3.3. Demographics

3.4. COVID-19 Status

4 Construction Outlook

4.1. All Construction

4.1.1. Outlook

4.1.2. Latest news and developments

4.1.3. Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2. Commercial Construction

4.2.1. Outlook

4.2.2. Project analytics

4.2.3. Latest news and developments

4.3. Industrial Construction

4.3.1. Outlook

4.3.2. Project analytics

4.3.3. Latest news and developments

4.4. Infrastructure Construction

4.4.1. Outlook

4.4.2. Project analytics

4.4.3. Latest news and developments

4.5. Energy and Utilities Construction

4.5.1. Outlook

4.5.2. Project analytics

4.5.3. Latest news and developments

4.6. Institutional Construction

4.6.1. Outlook

4.6.2. Project analytics

4.6.3. Latest news and developments

4.7. Residential Construction

4.7.1. Outlook

4.7.2. Project analytics

4.7.3. Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1. Contractors

5.2. Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

