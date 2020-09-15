The global residential digital faucets market size is expected to grow by USD 1.88 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Residential Digital Faucets Market Analysis Report by Type (Automated and Manual) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing consumer expenditure on bathroom remodelling. In addition, the strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers is anticipated to boost the growth of the Residential Digital Faucets Market.

The increasing consumer expenditure on bathroom and kitchen remodeling is boosting the demand for residential digital faucets in the global market. Consumers are increasing their expenditure on modern bathroom applications, including digital faucets. Residential digital faucets are largely used in bathroom and kitchen applications, such as sinks, washbasins, bidets, and sanitary wares. Moreover, the superior designs of residential digital faucets are encouraging consumers to spend more on these products, thereby driving market growth

Major Five Residential Digital Faucets Companies:

Bela Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd.

Bela Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd. offers several bathroom products such as faucet series, shower series, bathroom accessories, bathroom mirror, and others. The key offerings of the company include a range of sensor taps. The company's products include Automatic tap QH0143B, Auto tap QH0143, Automatic Tap (Infrared Faucet,sensor tap) QH0140, Sensor Modern Design Faucet QH0138A, Automatic Sensor Basin Tap QH0135H, and others.

CERA Sanitaryware Ltd.

CERA Sanitaryware Ltd. offers building materials that includes sanitaryware, faucetsware, bathware, senator, and other building materials. The company offers sensor faucets and touch faucets. The company's products include F6010106 Sensor tap, F6010107 Sensor tap, F6010108 Sensor tap, F6010101 Sensor tap, and others.

Jaquar Group

Jaquar Group offers showers, faucets, flushing system, bath tubs, shower panel, saunas, and other accessories. The key offerings of the company include a range of sensor taps. The company's products include Aquisense Sensor Faucet for Wash Basin and Sensotronic Sensor Faucet for Wash Basin.

Kohler Co.

Kohler Co. has business operations under various segments such as kitchen and bath, decorative products, power, and golf and resort destinations. The key offerings of the company include Oblo Invisible Sensor Faucets, Touchless Lavatory Faucets with drain and without drain, Cold-only lavatory faucet, without drain, and other sensor taps.

LIXIL Group Corp.

LIXIL Group Corp. operates its business through various segments such as LWT, LHT, LBT, D&R, and H&S. The company offers a range of residential digital bathroom faucets through its brand Grohe. The products include Euroeco Cosmopolitan E 1/2 Infra-red electronic bath faucet without mixing device, E Infra-red electronic basin mixer with hidden mixing device and adjustable temperature limiter, Veris F-digital Digital basin mixerL-Size, and Eurosmart Cosmopolitan E Infra-Red Electronic Wall Basin Mixer With Thermostatic Temperature Control.

Residential Digital Faucets Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Automated size and forecast 2019-2024

Manual size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential Digital Faucets Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

