Clear Capital leans into innovation with the development of ClearLabs

ClearLabs aims to accelerate new solutions that solve real estate and mortgage industry challenges

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / Clear Capital, a real estate valuation and analytics fintech leader, today announced the introduction of ClearLabs, an in-house innovation lab set out to solve the real estate and mortgage industry's most pressing challenges. Through ClearLabs, the Clear Capital team can research, test, and launch new solutions designed to advance the real estate and mortgage industries. Jeff Allen, who has served as executive vice president of valuation strategy at Clear Capital since 2017, will advance to lead ClearLabs as executive vice president of innovation labs.

In recent years - and especially with the onset of COVID-19 - there has been an acceleration of change that creates the opportunity to deploy new approaches and technologies.

In the past 12 months, Clear Capital has launched a nationwide Modern Appraisal solution that leverages mobile technology and non-appraisers in the property data collection process, as well as OwnerInsight, a free, consumer-friendly mobile tool that enables safe social distancing in the appraisal process by empowering homeowners to provide high-quality information and images of their homes without having an appraiser on-site. The swift and secure deployment of new solutions like Modern Appraisal and OwnerInsight is what Clear Capital expects to see more of as a result of ClearLabs.

"Everyone wins through innovation - especially consumers," Allen said. "With ClearLabs, our goal is to lean even deeper into innovation in a more accelerated way through focused research, testing, and development."

Aside from the immediate need to modernize the appraisal process, there are additional needs in the real estate and mortgage industry that ClearLabs aims to address. Clear Capital envisions a future with same-day property approval on new loans and a seamless process from the initial real estate transaction all the way through to secondary market decisions. Reaching that future will take a series of innovations from the entire industry, and Clear Capital intends to help.

"We want to get our ideas off the whiteboard and into real-world evaluation as quickly as possible," said Duane Andrews, Clear Capital CEO. "With ClearLabs, we can focus on accelerating that process to benefit our customers, and ultimately the consumers we all serve."

Clear Capital continues to capitalize on its success of rolling out advanced real estate valuation and data solutions by delivering the industry's leading automated valuation model (AVM) according to Fitch Ratings, providing solutions for 47 of the nation's top 50 lenders, and growing a nationwide network of valued real estate agents and appraisers to support its customers.

About Clear Capital:

Our story began in the mountain town of Truckee, California, nearly 20 years ago, when we pioneered delightfully simple, web-based valuation technology solutions for an industry relying on paper. Today, we're grateful to call the nation's largest banks and financial institutions our customers. We've grown to more than 600 team members who share and embody our unwavering commitment to build a better way. As we continue our journey to modernize valuation, we'll hold on to our promise from day one: to go wherever it leads and do whatever it takes to serve our customers with remarkable technology and uncompromising service. Discover more at ClearCapital.com.

