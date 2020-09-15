The ASSEMBLY Show: Explore the Educational Offerings at the Virtual ASSEMBLY Show Taking Place October 27 -28, 2020

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / The ASSEMBLY Show, taking place online October 27 -28, 2020 will offer attendees several educational opportunities. Learning Theater Presentations will be delivered by 20 exhibiting companies and will cover various topics and demonstrate expertise on some of the latest technological advances in assembly. In addition, there will be two half-day workshops and a keynote presentation by Leonel Leal, Director of Global Advanced Manufacturing Engineering, Whirlpool Corp. who will discuss Bringing Your Factory Into the 21st Century. To register, visit www.theassemblyshow.com.

"We thank our exhibitors and sponsors for their continued support of our new virtual format. We are excited to bring our community together online to have access to two days of live and on demand sessions, robust content, networking opportunities with peers, and an interactive exhibit hall," said Bill DeYoe, Publisher of ASSEMBLY Magazine, sponsors of The ASSEMBLY Show. "We have participation from dozens of leading companies and invite the industry to access the virtual event, which is now open, and learn about the newest products available in the industry." To view all participating exhibitors, visit https://www.assemblymag.com/the-assembly-show/exhibitors

The following Learning Theater Presentations will be available On-Demand on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 starting at 8:00 AM ET.

Getting to Industry 4.0: An Inconvenient Truth - Jason Spera , CEO, Aegis Software

, CEO, Aegis Software Plant Floor Error-Proofing - Brian Satrun , IQS Product Manager , Atlas Copco

, , Atlas Copco Driven By Data- The Role of RFID and Machine Vision in Assembly and Production - Wolfgang Kratzenberg , Traceability Sales Specialist , Balluff Inc. and Logan Welch , Machine Vision Technical Sales Specialist , Baluff Inc.

, , Balluff Inc. and , , Baluff Inc. Active Cockpit Success Story - Plant Collaboration and Paperless Shop-floor - Andreas "Andy" Hassold , i4.0 Connected Industry Consultant , Bosch Rexroth

, , Bosch Rexroth Evolving from Lean Foundations to i4.0 Deployment - Jamie Fox , Bosch Technical Engineering Services , Bosch Rexroth

, , Bosch Rexroth Innovations in Screw Assembly - Boris Baeumler , VP-Technology , DEPRAG Inc.

, , DEPRAG Inc. The New Beltless Conveyor: The Design, Functionality & Benefits of Edge Roller Technology - Mike Hosch , Vice-President, Industrial Business Unit , Dorner Manufacturing Corp.

, , Dorner Manufacturing Corp. Automation 201 - Clarifying Your Requirements for Project Success - Scott Marsic , Sr. Product Manager , Epson Robots

, , Epson Robots Robotic Leak Testing - Daniel Hoffman , Sales Manager for U.S. Production Leak Detection , INFICON Inc.

, , INFICON Inc. Servo Presses - Electromechanical Joining Systems Offering Maximum Energy Efficiency, Reducing CO2 Emissions and Finally Cut Operating Costs Significantly "3R-CTN" - Norbert Baeuml , Head of Business Field Joining Systems , Kistler Instrument Corp. and Alexander Müller , Product Manager NC Joining Systems , Kistler Instrument Corp.

, , Kistler Instrument Corp. and , , Kistler Instrument Corp. Leak Testing: Evolving Needs Require Innovative Solutions - Paul Chamberlain , CEO/President , LACO Technologies

, , LACO Technologies How New Fluid Dispensing Technology Improves First Pass Yields in High-End Markets - Nikhil Bhiwankar , Senior Director, Dispense Systems Unit , Nordson Corporation

, , Nordson Corporation From Concept to Reality in 72 Hours, Globally - Karl Stillman , Regional Sales Director - Asia , ROSTI

, , ROSTI Achieving Buy-In in a Digital World - Ben Marsh , CEO , Scout Systems

, , Scout Systems Evolving Torque Application Strategies - John Nigro , National Sales Manager , Sturtevant Richmont

- , , Sturtevant Richmont Manufacturing in Extraordinary Times - Floyd Dickson , Vice President , Tutelar Technologies

, , Tutelar Technologies Why IoT Won't Revolutionize the Auto Assembly Line - Adrian Jennings , Chief Product Advocate , Ubisense

, , Ubisense Resolving the Labor Crisis in Manufacturing - Joe Campbell , Senior Manager, Strategic Marketing & Applications Development , Universal Robots

, , Universal Robots Transition to Smart Assembly - Spero Zervos , Customer Success Manager , VKS

, , VKS Tomorrow's Production Today: Revolutionary Concepts for Medical and e-Mobility based on Automation, Assembly & Leak Testing - Thomas Schwoerer, President, Zeltwanger Leak Testing & Automation

In addition to the Learning Theaters, The ASSEMBLY Show also offers two workshops for a nominal fee. On Tuesday, October 27 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm (ET) John Sprovieri, Editor in Chief of ASSEMBLY Magazine will lead a dynamic panel in a discussion about Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DFMA). The workshop is being sponsored by A. Raymond Tinnerman, Dorner, Dukane and Scheugenpflug. On Wednesday, October 28 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm (ET) Austin Weber, Senior Editor, Assembly Magazine will moderate Lean Manufacturing and Manual Assembly. The panelists talk about Lean Layout Do's and Don'ts; The ABCs of A3 Reports; Best Practices for Ergonomics on the Assembly Line; and IIoT With Manual Assembly. Sponsors of this workshop are Atlas Copco, Scheugenpflug and SCHUNK.

Through the virtual platform, engineers and assembly manufacturing professionals will have access to interactive exhibits from companies including Gold Sponsor Promess and Silver Sponsors ASG, Schmidt Technology, Schunk, Sick Sensor Intelligence, Universal Robots and VKS. Attendees will also have access to the exhibit hall featuring the latest machines and technology in assembly manufacturing. The trade show and conference is produced by BNP Media's ASSEMBLY Magazine, the leading publication for the industry. For more information, visit www.theassemblyshow.com.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY ( www.assemblymag.com ), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies, and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media ( www.bnpmedia.com ), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries.

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-475-4441(office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: The ASSEMBLY Show

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606119/Explore-the-Educational-Offerings-at-the-Virtual-ASSEMBLY-Show-Taking-Place-October-27-28-2020