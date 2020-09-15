NEI General Contracting Completes Whittier Choice Neighborhood Phase 1A

New development creates 92 affordable rental units

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / NEI General Contracting, an award-winning general contractor and construction management firm, announced today the completion of the Whittier Choice Neighborhood Phase 1A for Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH). Located at 100 Cabot Street in Roxbury, Mass., Phase 1A involved the demolition and removal of the existing Whittier Street Apartments to make way for the new construction of 92 rental units ranging from 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms in both apartments and townhomes. The development includes amenities such as a community room, courtyard, office space for residents, and a playground. NEI has also been selected as the general contractor for Phase 2 which will include 52 new multi-family units in stacked townhomes.

The Whittier Choice Neighborhoods Initiative (CNI) is a collaboration between POAH, Madison Park Development Corporation, and the Boston Housing Authority to redevelop the Whittier Street Apartments site in Roxbury. When complete, the site will be fully redeveloped with over 350 units of mixed-income housing and commercial space. In addition to housing and safer streets, part of the vision is to promote family self-sufficiency by providing better access to quality education and job opportunities while using the community's strengths to preserve its character.

"We were thrilled to work with NEI General Contracting on the Whittier CNI. They have a strong reputation in the construction of quality affordable housing," said Rodger Brown, managing director of real estate development at POAH. "They were selected for their experience, resources, capacity, and commitment to the community to provide a new standard of product delivery and process excellence."

"With our dedication to building affordable housing, NEI shares POAH's mission to preserve, create, and sustain affordable, healthy homes that support economic security and access to opportunity for all," said Josef Rettman, president of NEI General Contracting. "This is such a fantastic team - top to bottom. It's exciting to be involved in a project where everyone is really invested in both the success of the project and the community."

With more than 150 multi-family projects in its portfolio, NEI has worked on new construction, adaptive reuse, and renovation projects for multi-family clients, including a total of 10 with POAH.

The project team includes:

Construction Manager: NEI General Contracting, Inc.

Building Partner: Janey Construction

Architect: The Architectural Team (TAT)

Structural Engineer: ODEH Engineers

M, P & FP Engineer: Peterson Engineering

Electrical Engineer: Engineered Building Systems (EBS)

Civil Engineer: Nitsch Engineering

Geotech Engineer: McPhail Associates

LEED Consultant: New Ecology

Landscape Engineer: Halvorson

Energy Consultant: CleaResult

