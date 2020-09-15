The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically increased demand for connected worker solutions according to new studies from independent research firm Verdantix. Faced with new risks to manage, firms have turned to connected worker solutions which enhance COVID-19 workplace track-and-trace initiatives and enable remote assistance with augmented reality (AR) technology. Year-on-year growth rates for connected worker solutions now range from 30% to 200%.

"When we surveyed 102 buyers of industrial wearables in 2019 only 6% planned to increase spending by 10% or more" commented Hugo Fuller, Verdantix analyst. "COVID-19 has transformed this picture. Demand has soared for connected worker solutions which enhance corporate track-and-trace systems and also for AR solutions which minimize the need for technical experts to travel to industrial sites. Last year many execs viewed AR as sci-fi kit. Now they're bowled over by productivity improvements and reduced travel bills."

Key findings of the two Verdantix reports on Augmented Reality Solutions For Remote Assistance and Connected Worker Solutions For Health Safety:

Augmented reality solutions for industrial customers have demonstrated value for inspections, just in time learning, maintenance repairs and equipment servicing.

Twenty-seven vendors offer AR for remote assistance including Acty, Fieldbit, Librestream, PTC, RE'FLEKT, RealWear, Trimble and Vuzix.

AR solution providers Atheer, Kognitiv Spark, Librestream, Ubimax and Upskill have overcome deployment challenges by investing in functionality to operate with low band-width, provide encrypted connectivity and inter-operate across devices.

Holistic connected worker solutions enable customers to use the same platform for vital signs checking, motion monitoring, location tracking and environmental hazard tests.

Four vendors Blackline Safety, Eleksen, Guardhat and SmartConnect have launched dedicated COVID-19 offerings for contact tracing and social distancing.

Recent innovations include voice activated controls, connectivity with AR visors and smart PPE, predictive analytics, offline data capture and training tools.

The connected worker solutions market is on a strong growth trajectory. Innovators like Corvex Safety, Gensuite and Guardhat are competing with large suppliers like 3M, Honeywell, Industrial Scientific and SAP. With a wide range of proven use cases, the time is right for buyers to launch a connected worker project. Learn more on the Verdantix webinar: "Exploring The Complex Landscape Of Connected Worker Solutions".

