Brightest minds invited to present real-world customer successes and best practice use-cases to Enterprise CxOs and leading Industrial IoT authorities; convening on-line in the cloud December 11th, 2020

The IoT Community (Internet of Things Community), the world's largest community of corporate executives, IoT professionals and practitioners, today announced a call for papers and speakers, for the next installment of its coveted IoT Slam series of events the IoT Grand Slam 2020 Virtual Internet of Things conference, commencing December 11th, 2020.

"I'm pleased to announce our next premiere IoT Community event the thirteenth in the series of IoT Slam conferences," said Dr. Tom Bradicich, Vice President and Hewlett Packard Fellow, HPE, and recently appointed Chair of the IoT Community Advisory Board. "With the IT landscape rapidly shifting towards embracing the remote edge and IoT infrastructures, our IoT Grand Slam 2020 virtual event will be replete with opportunities to enhance enterprise and industrial business outcomes. I invite all intelligent edge and IoT practitioners to join us and present their impactful solutions, use cases, experiences, and thought leadership."

The IoT Grand Slam 2020 builds on the hugely successful prior IoT Slam events and represents an unparalleled platform for both established and emerging IoT technology providers and practitioners, business leaders and executive management across all core industry sectors to learn from and engage with one another.

The IoT Grand Slam 2020 online conference is delivered in real-time via virtual broadcast; attendees can tune in live to the stream globally via the internet and interact with speakers and other attendees. All proceedings are recorded and made available via https://iotpractitioner.com.

David Hill, Executive Director of the Internet of Things Community (IoT Community) said, "We are excited to announce our annual IoT Grand Slam 2020 virtual event, taking place December 11th, where we are thrilled to collaborate with IoT industry leaders to engage, demonstrating how their use of IoT is transforming business, culture and society."

Call for Papers Open

IoT practitioners interested in presenting a session at the IoT Slam 2020 have until October 15th 2020 to submit a proposal. Visit https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-2020-call-for-papers/ for full details on the submission process and to submit a paper.

Free Access to Virtual Broadcast

Members of the IoT Community can get free access to the real-time virtual broadcast by visiting http://www.iotslam.com/register

About IoT Grand Slam 2020

The IoT Grand Slam 2020 is the Internet of Things Community's thirteenth international conference, covering a horizontal industry perspective, across the entire spectrum of IoT. The IoT Grand Slam 2020 takes place December 11th, 2020 virtually in the cloud. For more information, visit www.iotslam.com. IoT Slam delivers the best in class IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory and Methodology (SLAM).

About IoT Community (Internet of Things Community)

The IoT Community is the world's largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 23,000+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, seeking to contribute applying technology or overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues. For more information about IoT Community, visit http://www.iotcommunity.net.

