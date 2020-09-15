ECC Ventures 2 Corp.: ECC Ventures 2 Announces Termination Of Agreement to Acquire Long Island Beverages

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / ECC Ventures 2 Corp. ("ECC2" or the "Company") (TSXV:ETWO.P) announces that the definitive share purchase agreement dated effective September 13, 2019, as subsequently amended on February 24, 2020, pursuant to which the Company proposed to acquire 100% of Long Island Beverages Corp. ("LIBC") and its wholly owned subsidiary, Long Island Brand Beverages LLC ("LIBB") (the "Acquisition"), has been terminated by the parties in accordance with its terms. The transaction was intended to constitute the Company's Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV")).

The Company's common shares will remain suspended from trading in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

The Company will continue to investigate and pursue other strategic opportunities with a view to enhancing shareholder value through the completion of a Qualified Transaction.

