Environment and climate control systems to contribute the largest market share in the hydroponics technologies market

The global hydroponics technologies market to register an incremental growth of USD 450.18 million, witnessing a CAGR of almost 15% during 2020-2024, according to latest market research analysis by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hydroponics technologies market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydroponics Technologies Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The hydroponics technologies market will witness a Negative and Inferior impact during the forecast period owing to the extensive rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, as per Technavio's pandemic-focused research highlights, the market growth is likely to Increase compared to 2019.

Hydroponics Technologies Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is concentrated. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. With a rapidly shifting focus toward creating a digital marketplace to provide a convenient platform for stakeholders in the supply chain, several companies in the market are resorting to move their businesses online along with existing brick-and-mortar channels.

Major Hydroponics Technologies market participants are

Advanced LED Grow Lights

American Hydroponics

CropKing Inc.

Growers Supply

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Nutriculture Grow Systems

Oxygen Pot Systems

Siemens AG

SuperCloset

Hydroponics Technologies Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hydroponics Technologies Market is segmented as below:

Technology Environment and climate control systems Grow lights Farm management systems Material handling systems



Environment and climate control systems will account for the largest share.

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



Europe region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the factors such as the adoption of controlled environment agriculture for horticultural crops and the increasing development of new advanced technologies that target specific crop needs.

The hydroponics technologies market is driven by facilitation in soil and space-saving and increase in the offering of advanced hydroponic growing systems, as per Technavio's pandemic impact-focused research study. Furthermore, Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations in the Industrials industry.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Environment and climate control systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Grow lights- Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Farm management systems- Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Material handling systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

