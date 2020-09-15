KBG Insurance & Financial: KBG Insurance Agency In Spokane, WA Offers Comprehensive Insurance Services

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / Spokane, WA-based Kingdom Builders Group (KBG) Insurance & Financial is pleased to offer insurance and financial services to the residents of Washington and Idaho. KBG is a 5-Star rated insurance agency that offers a wide range of personal and commercial lines of insurance and investment services. These include life insurance, business property insurance, financial planning, auto insurance and home insurance. More services are listed on their website at https://sites.google.com/site/kbginsurancefinancial/.

KBG asserts that working with a broker gives clients more options and better rates for insurance services. The firm has partnered with Travelers Insurance, Safeco, Liberty Manual, Allstate, Grange Insurance Association, Progressive and so on in pursuit of providing customers the insurance plans that suit them at affordable prices.

Insurance services vary in terms of scale and purpose, but most are meant for personal, home and commercial use. For instance, earthquake insurance is mainly used to cover homes in the event of earthquakes. On the other hand, auto insurance is usually used to protect vehicles, drivers and other people who may get harmed in vehicular accidents. Similarly, life insurance ensures that designated beneficiaries receive a sum of money in case of the death of the insured person, and health insurance covers medical and hospitalisation expenses.

KBG has received many positive reviews on their Google My Business (GMB) profile for their services. One of their clients, Sandee Nelson, says, "Josh is an awesome businessman. He found me an excellent rate with a company outside the 'big' names. Quality of policy is excellent. No need for the big name with big prices. Josh is your man. He is quick to respond and answers the phone promptly. Very personalized service."

Meanwhile, another satisfied client, Dawn Parrott, says, "Joshua has been such a pleasure to work with. With over 5 years of insurance industry experience myself, it was very refreshing to deal with someone who was looking at my needs and not trying to upsell me things. He is very knowledgeable and super fast at responding. Looking forward to working with you, Joshua."

In yet another glowing Google review, Marissa Taylor shares, "Having moved from out of state and needing to find a new and affordable insurance policy quickly, I was so grateful to have Joshua help me shop for the best policy I could find. My entire experience at KBG has been extremely helpful. Joshua has always been accountable, reliable and genuinely interested in helping me out. I highly recommend this company and Joshua."

KBG is dedicated to informing the wider community about insurance and investing. Tips and information on what insurance is and how money can be saved on insurance policies can also be found on their website at https://kbginsurancefinancial.business.site/?m=true.

On their website, KBG explains what a dividend is and how it works. A dividend is a form of payment to shareholders that comes from a company's earnings. This is decided by the board of directors and is approved by the shareholders. There are three main kinds of dividends - cash dividends, stock dividends and property dividends. Cash dividends pay shareholders with money, stock dividends give shareholders a larger part in the company and property dividends pay shareholders with physical or financial property. Companies pay dividends to earn trust from their shareholders and to reward those who have invested in them. Dividends also give the impression that a company is financially strong and is doing well. However, large dividends may also signal a lack of future business prospects to invest in. Therefore, investors need to look into many factors besides dividends before investing in a company. There are also situations where companies do not pay dividends. This is usually either because the stock that was purchased is a growth stock or the company cannot afford to pay dividends.

KBG also has videos and playlists, such as https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHiE9a34qz2uhs5aylHv53IlQrxQ1cMMB, on Youtube that can help further inform the wider community on the topic of insurance. They emphasize that they are also dedicated to providing for the community. The company contributes to the charity Shoes2Play and donates to Bite 2 Go, Ronald McDonald House and YoungLife. KGB carries out a program that they refer to as the '1 Policy = 1 Child' method where they help a child for every policy they sell.

Those looking for a worthwhile insurance and investment may visit KBG's website for more information. Clients may also connect with the company via social media to stay up to date with their news and announcements.

For more information about KBG Insurance & Financial, contact the company here:



KBG Insurance & Financial

Joshua Loera

5092423244

joshua@kbgagency.com

601 W 1st Avenue Suite 1400

Spokane, WA 99201

