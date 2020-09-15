Probax Announces Partnership with Techs+Together, A Community of Over 550 Managed Service Providers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / Probax, a market leader in innovative cloud data management and protection, today announced a partnership with Techs+Together, a community of over 550 Managed Service Providers (MSPs) internationally.

"By leveraging the Probax platform, Techs+Together MSPs can now deploy data protection services to their clients faster and easier than ever before. The new partnership and buying power of Techs+Together offers their MSP community substantial cost savings and other benefits that will ultimately drive more revenue at higher than usual margins. " says Sam Meegahage, CEO at Probax.

We see great value in enabling our MSP partners to stand out and differentiate in a crowded market by providing them with early access to cutting-edge technology built in conjunction with our innovative technology partners like Veeam. Our greatest value however is our purpose-built security, automation, intelligence and monitoring layers that are wrapped around all our data protection offerings. Combine all that with our training and partner enablement services, and you have the perfect recipe for success as a Techs+Together MSP." he concluded.

"Techs+Together are excited at the opportunity to offer our community of over 550 MSPs, servicing the enterprise, small business, and public sector, intelligent and reliable data protection solutions and services from Probax. We tested the Probax platform extensively for over 3 months and we were thoroughly impressed with the technology as well as the customer centric culture displayed by everyone we've dealt with at Probax. This partnership empowers our MSPs to offer real business value to their customers while at the same time broadening the range of data protection solutions and enablement services our MSPs can access. Building partnerships like this is what makes Techs+Together such a powerful community." says Mark Shaw, Vice President of Technology at Techs+Together.

About Probax (www.Probax.io)

Probax is an award-winning provider of data protection solutions and services including data backup, data archival, disaster recovery and business continuity. With unmatched partner enablement and support, together with continued innovation and integration with leading technology vendors including Veeam, StorageCraft, Dropbox and Microsoft; Probax empowers businesses to protect their most valuable asset, their data.

For more information on the Probax platform and portfolio, please contact:

Nadia Allan

Vice President of Sales, North America

nadia.allan@probax.io

+1 8888-776229

About Techs+Together (www.techstogether.com)

Techs+Together is a community for Managed Service Providers. The business is a group of IT professionals from all industries and positions that work together to support each other.

The community offers access to a robust Technology Buying Group and unified true SaaS Billing.

For more information on the Techs+Together community and services, please contact us on info@techstogether.com

The Techs+Together Team

