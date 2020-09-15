NEXGEL, Inc.: NEXGEL INC. Announces the Commercial Launch of Consumer Products

LANGHORNE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / NEXGEL, Inc. ("NEXGEL" or the "Company"), an innovative company developing ultra-gentle, high-water content E-beam hydrogels with a focus on the consumer over-the-counter, Rx, medical device and cosmetic markets, today announced that they have begun the launch of several proprietary products utilizing their hydrogel technology for various indications. Fever Cool, Hexagel, ClearComfort, and Nip Defense mark the beginning of the company's commercial product strategy implementation. The following proprietary products are listed in their entirety for various indications:

Fever Cool is a hydrogel specifically created to help reduce fever temperatures. This non-medicated, 90% water patch, safely provides cooling while being safe to use with other medications. It is repositionable, skin-friendly, and very gentle on skin.

These products will be added to the Sport Defense Product line of Dancer Dots, and Dancer Dot Minis in our catalogue, as well as on Amazon.

" We are very pleased with the growth of both Hexgels and Dancer Dots since their release on Amazon in July. With FeverCool, launching today, followed by a robust continuing product release schedule, this is a very exciting time for Nexgel and our opportunity for growth." commented Adam Levy, NEXGEL's Chief Executive Officer.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL has been a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water content hydrogels to leading medical companies around the world. Based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, we've been developing and manufacturing electron-beam cross-linked hydrogels for over 23 years. In that time, our team has formulated over 200 different combinations to bring some of the best over-the-counter, cosmetic, and natural ingredients to the skin in a gentle patch that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation. NEXGEL, Your Skin Friendly Patch Co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the Company's product development, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. Additional written and oral forward-looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange.

