Sean Toy Featured in Exclusive Online Interview

If you found it hard to stay motivated when the pandemic began, you're not alone. For Sean Toy, the President of Levo Labs-a virtual personal training platform, a lack of motivation is a common experience among many of his clients. However, Sean knows that if motivation is possible for him, it is possible for anyone. In a recent interview on the importance of creating goals and staying motivated, Sean Toy explains what he does, what he suggests other people do, and how to keep going even when you don't want to.

Sean Toy always challenges himself to be better than he was the day before, explaining in the interview, "I like to challenge myself and see how much better I can be today than yesterday. Part of the reason I enjoy strength training is not so much for a certain physique as it to one rep or one pound better than the day before."

Despite being able to keep himself motivated, keeping others motivated is the real challenge. Sean Toy explains that the way he is able to guarantee success for his clients is in customizing their plans: "In the first session, you start to get to know the person and then you set a schedule for them and begin to understand their injuries, limitations, and their goals. Once I understand their objectives I can develop a comprehensive plan of action. He claims that "It is not a one-size-fits-all approach", and he works closely with clients to find strategies that can motivate them.

As a growing company, Sean Toy hopes that Levo Labs will soon become a household name is virtual personal training. With thousands of talented personal trainers out of work due to the pandemic, Sean Toy explains, "I would like Levo to be able to find homes for the trainers that have been displaced as a result of COVID."

Sean Toy has spent the last 8 years leading and growing fitness teams for numerous different companies as a Fitness Manager and Personal Trainer. As the Co-Founder and President of Levo Labs, a one-on-one remote personal training service, Sean has developed an understanding of what drives client success and the steps needed to obtain sustainable results. Working with clients of all ages, from 11 -89, Sean utilizes the Levo method to integrate all aspects of fitness to drive success and satisfaction for his clients.

