Cority and Highmark Interactive Forge Partnership Enabling Real-time Mental Wellness Assessments

Partnership enables organizations to assess mental wellness and neurological performance in real-time to help link employees to available support services

Toronto, ON, Sept. 15, 2020, the most trusted provider of environmental, health, safety and quality, an award-winning digital health company, to provide organizations access to practical, evidence-based solutions to assess and improve employee mental wellness and neurological performance through its innovative EQ At Work solution.

Highmark's EQ At Work solution is a highly-interactive, gamified mobile application that allows employees to complete short, entertaining "mini-games" that help assess their mental wellness and neurological performance based on variables including reaction time, reasoning, memory, balance and stress level. Users can track their performance over time using highly visual dashboards and metrics, and even share the data with their treating health professional. By integrating Highmark's EQ At Work solution with Cority's market-leading Occupational Health platform, companies can leverage Cority's extensive business intelligence tools to monitor aggregated and anonymized mental and neurological performance indicators more broadly, identify larger organizational trends for action, and help occupational health teams coordinate health and wellness services, including clinic exams, testing, and/or counselling for employees tailored to their specific wellness needs. This integration enables businesses to take a more proactive, data-driven approach to manage mental wellness risks, and help optimize employee health and productivity.

"With EQ At Work, we help organizations deliver an easier, faster, and more relevant way to assess mental wellness and neurological performance based on a unique understanding of dynamic brain function," said Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, CEO of Highmark Interactive. "We're extremely excited to partner with Cority to help empower employers with leading tools that will help enhance employee wellness now and into the future."

"Organizations are increasingly recognizing the role that mental health and wellness plays on overall employee health, workplace safety, and sustainable business performance," said Michael Couture, Chief Product Officer at Cority. "There is a growing appetite across industries for practical solutions that will enable firms to proactively identify mental health and wellness risks and allow them to take the appropriate steps to mitigate harm and remove barriers to care. Recognizing the importance of this issue, we feel our partnership with Highmark will enable us to bring newer innovations to clients to help them meet this challenge head-on."

About Cority

Cority is the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success. Cority enables organizations to utilize EHSQ software to advance their journey to sustainability and operational excellence by combining the deepest domain expertise with the most comprehensive and secure true SaaS platform. With 30+ years of innovation and experience, Cority's team of over 350 experts serve more than 800 clients in 100 countries, supporting 2.5 million end users. The company enjoys the industry's highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance. To learn more, visit www.cority.com.

About Highmark Interactive

Founded in 2017, Highmark Interactive seeks to change the paradigm of neurological testing and management. Our vision is to become leaders in digital diagnostics and therapeutics by fusing the engagement of mobile gaming with machine learning. Designed and supported by a team of neurologists, physicians, mathematicians and machine learning experts from learning universities, our security-compliant cloud-based technology is cleared for use by the US FDA, Health Canada, and EU CE Marking. Highmark's solutions are currently used by organizations in 29 countries. To learn more, visit www.highmark.tech.