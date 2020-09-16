The global ballistic protection market to register an incremental growth of USD 2.83 billion, witnessing a CAGR of about 5% during 2020-2024, according to latest market research analysis by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the ballistic protection market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005926/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ballistic Protection Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of ballistic protection market. Download free report sample

The ballistic protection market will witness a Negative and Inferior impact during the forecast period owing to the extensive rise of COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, as per Technavio's pandemic-focused research highlights, the market growth is likely to Increase compared to 2019.

Ballistic Protection Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. With a rapidly shifting focus toward creating a digital marketplace to provide a convenient platform for stakeholders in the supply chain, several companies in the market are resorting to move their businesses online along with existing brick-and-mortar channels.

Major Ballistic Protection market participants are

3M Co.

Avon Rubber Plc

BAE Systems Plc

Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Hellweg International Pty Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

Saab AB

Tennessee Acquisition Holding BV

Click here to learn about report's detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Ballistic Protection Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Ballistic Protection Market is segmented as below:

Application Defense Homeland security Commercial

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



North America region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

The ballistic protection market is driven by focus on lightweighting of ballistic protection equipment and innovations in materials used for bulletproof vests, as per Technavio's pandemic impact-focused research study. Furthermore, Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations in Industrials industry.

For gaining more insights about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on related reports, check out Technavio's Industrials section

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Defense Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Homeland security Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Avon Rubber Plc

BAE Systems Plc

Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Hellweg International Pty Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

Saab AB

Tennessee Acquisition Holding BV

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005926/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/