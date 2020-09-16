

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mall owner Simon Property Group (SPG) Tuesday announced that it will not open properties on Thanksgiving Day.



'In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones,' said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.



Simon properties will be open on Black Friday.



Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company. Simon is the largest mall operator in the United States.



Consumers have been increasingly preferring to shop Thanksgiving and Black Friday deals online, rather in stores. Last year, Thanksgiving Day online sales hit a record $4.2 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

