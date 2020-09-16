Industrial segment to contribute the largest market share in the ground protection mats market
The global ground protection mats market to register an incremental growth of USD 326.07 million, witnessing a CAGR of almost 4% during 2020-2024, according to latest market research analysis by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the ground protection mats market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The ground protection mats market will witness a Negative and Inferior impact during the forecast period owing to the extensive rise of COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, as per Technavio's pandemic-focused research highlights, the market growth is likely to Increase compared to 2019.
Ground Protection Mats Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. With rapidly shifting focus toward creating a digital marketplace to provide a convenient platform for stakeholders in the supply chain, several companies in the market are resorting to move their businesses online along with existing brick-and-mortar channels.
Major Ground Protection Mats market participants are
- BVBA CGK GROUP
- Checkers Safety Group
- Isokon proizvodnja in predelava termoplastov doo
- Markskydd i vast AB
- Newpark Resources Inc.
- Oxford Plastic Systems Ltd.
- Quality Mat Co.
- Shandong Ningjin Xinxing Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Signature Systems Group LLC
- The Rubber Co. Ltd.
Ground Protection Mats Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Ground Protection Mats Market is segmented as below:
- End-User
- Industrial
- Commercial
Industrial segment will account for the largest share due to the need to ensure the safe movement of workers and heavy machinery and the growth of construction, petrochemical, mining, and pipeline industries.
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
APAC region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the factors such as the increase in construction activities.
The ground protection mats market is driven by use of ground protection mats in the construction industry and rise in the integration of ergonomics in ground protection mats, as per Technavio's pandemic impact-focused research study. Furthermore, Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations in the Consumer Discretionary industry.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver-Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
