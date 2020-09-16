Jpure: JPure Elevates how a Fashion Business Should be Done

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / What many business owners considered a downturn in their respective operations became a season of leveling up for JPure, a fashion company founded by Joshua Smith Bowman. While other companies were forced to shut down due to the pandemic, the team behind JPure's original and creative clothing line focused on giving out free masks to 9,000 children and families in impoverished neighborhoods to help them stay safe and 600 more to delivery drivers and parcel carriers.

JPure is fast becoming a no-nonsense fashion company as it responds to the pressing needs of the community. Aside from giving out free masks to thousands of poor families, Joshua Smith Bowman also embraced the Black Lives Matter advocacy. He fully realized the present world crisis is a time for self-sacrifice, unity, and perseverance, and these are what he and his team poured out to ensure that the business survives.

Despite the quarantine restrictions, JPure was able to carry out three photoshoots and two soirees, all following protocols as required by local ordinances. The company also managed to use its own equipment to build and grow its brand has transformed to become one of the first fashion brands to produce and own all the equipment, production, music, logo, and talent. Joshua believes that this is the future of many fashion brands: that all manpower and technology needs will emanate from the inside.

After generating a six-figure income in a span of a few months during the pandemic, JPure used this to invest in equipment. This was made possible by building their own website and designing their own products until it fully materialized. What furthered their popularity was using social media and street promotion to create strong awareness for their products. Interestingly, Joshua Smith Bowman and his team sacrificed their salaries for the past months and will continue to do so until the end of the year so that they can stay afloat.

The heart and soul of JPure are about highlighting a pure lifestyle, a brand that is approachable, loving, and non-judgmental. After its successful digital launching in Los Angeles, Joshua deemed it valuable to partner with organizations that can contribute to the success of his brand. Hence, the partnership with David Kazmierski came to be for the company's branding and graphic design needs. Moreover, a promising partnership was also forged between JPure and the Dutch Creative Space owned by Kari Turner for their production, technology, and creative marketing needs.

With strong partnerships accompanying JPure in its journey to brand success, Joshua Smith Bowman is poised to make a significant impact on the lives of other people through his fashion insights.

In the coming years, Joshua Smith Bowman sees JPure evolving into a conglomerate of fashion brands that still meet the needs of different clients. The company will definitely continue to produce more content and hopefully sponsor other industries that are working on developing a synergy with fashion. Joshua is looking forward to partnering with independent artists, wig producers, and makeup artists who can work with them as JPure continues to expand. Joshua envisions buying different firms to establish a dynamic fashion house that will become home to exceptional makeovers.

At this time, Joshua Smith Bowman is focused on attracting more partnerships for JPure. He is looking at connecting with large tech firms who can invest equipment to help build the brand further. At the rate that he is going, he is highly likely to succeed in bringing in investors.

