DMALINK powers ahead- Appoints heavyweight Non-Exec

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DMALINK, the emerging markets focused ECN that is making waves in the eFX industry, appears to be going from strength to strength despite challenges to the financial industry presented by COVID-19.

Markets heavyweight Malkeet Sokhi has been appointed as Non- Executive Director to advise and provide effective challenge to the Board of Directors.

Michael Siwek, Founder commented, "I am absolutely delighted to have secured Malkeet as a Non-Executive Director. We are privileged to have many institutional and corporate clients transacting through DMALINK, primarily across our emerging markets pairs. Many of our asset management, hedge fund and banking clients in the US, EMEA and Asia already know or have heard of Malkeet and the response to his appointment has been fabulous. As we grow to the next phase, he is precisely the calibre of trusted advisor that we want to appoint - for his networks across financial markets, technical product knowledge, and management skillsets in addition to his industry insights."

CEO Manu Choudhary commented, "We have experienced phenomenal growth recently, and our EM focused FX platform has been very obviously disrupting the status quo in the industry. More and more institutional clients across the globe are requesting demo accounts and then quickly converting into live clients having experienced our pricing, market depth in EM pairs and rich post-trade data that we provide for free. We are proud to not only claim, but also to demonstrate that we are disrupting conventional EM FX e-trading. Malkeet is a high-calibre appointee, who not only understands our business and industry very well but is also highly respected within it. Being a high growth fintech, we need no-nonsense advisers with deep knowledge, rather than trophy advisers from other industries who may not understand our USP and proposition. We have taken our time with this appointment, which forms part of our strategic business plan to strengthen the board - and Malkeet is precisely the type of candidate we wanted to secure with his trading background, technical cross-asset knowledge and the most senior markets consultancy experience across a multitude of high profile institutions."

About DMALINK

DMALINK is a data-centric ECN for professional Foreign Exchange traders streaming anonymous and bilateral, proactively tailored and sustainable pricing with particular focus on Emerging Markets, Scandie crosses and CE3. We serve industry leaders, including Banks, Funds, Corporates, and Proprietary Trading Firms who have a particular demand for sustainable liquidity access across non-G-7 pairs.