Amalfi Jets, LLC: This Aviation Entrepreneur Scaled Private Jet Charter Business to a Global Brand and Focuses on Providing a New Standard of Service to Their Clients

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / Nothing says luxury than flying across the world in private planes. The lifestyle is a staple for the few who have risen at the top of their game, and it is something that entrepreneur Kolin Jones knows all too well.

Kolin Jones is the founder of Amalfi Jets, LLC, a private jet charter brokerage offering on-demand charter, jet card sales, and the Amalfi Corporate Unlimited Jet Card. It aims to set the bar higher in customer experience and service for the private aviation industry. The company is known for providing personalized flight services, either for individuals, businesses, or families. They ensure that their clients have nothing to worry about except for enjoying a memorable private jet experience.

Under Kolin's leadership, Amalfi Jets, LLC is among the faster-growing companies in its field. He has successfully grown the company's community of aviation professionals and global luxury partners. Kolin attributes this success to its humble beginnings after recruiting the help of his high school best friend, Calvin Yoon, who is the CFO of the company. Calvin has hands-on experience within the finance world and is the founder of his own private investment firm as well.

On top of being an aviation entrepreneur, Kolin is also an educated pilot from the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, giving him an edge over other industry businessmen. Kolin knows the standards that please clients, from the promptness of the pilots in his team to guaranteeing his clients' safety. Amalfi Jets utilizes a stringent network of over 2,000 aircraft based all around the world. All flights are operated by FAA Certified Part 135 aircraft operators and their foreign equivalent. Amalfi Jets is very precise with what aircraft they utilize in their network ensuring their clients are always given the best service, every time.

To further separate Amalfi Jets, LLC, Kolin founded the Amalfi Corporate Unlimited Card with its competitors. The founder saw that Hourly Jet Cards were successful in the market. However, Kolin improved the system by offering the industry's first jet card, specifically catering directly for corporate usage. The card aims to provide companies with the convenience of access to a worldwide network of aircraft and guaranteed availability within 12 hours. Amalfi Jets hopes this Jet Card will appeal to clients looking to own their own aircraft but do not want any of the costs associated with owning the aircraft directly.

Amalfi Jets, LLC also provides complimentary catering on every flight, offering a tailored menu to fulfill their clients' needs. They also provide a complimentary black car service that chauffeurs their clients to the departure airport as well as from the arrival airport to their final destination on most trips. As a nationwide aviation service, the company also established the Amalfi Guarantee Program to ensure all their clients are met at the aircraft prior to every domestic departure. Kolin believes this adds a personal level of service to each client and will distinguish Amalfi Jets from its competitors.

Besides that, Amalfi Jets, LLC is the only company in the industry that provides a representative 24/7 to meet their clients anywhere in the country. The custom is essential so that they can make sure that they have provided a satisfactory flight experience. In addition, the aviation service has a network of over 2,000 aircraft based all around the world on six continents at their disposal.

Aside from their capacity to charter clients within the country, Amalfi Jets, LLC also has a network of global partners in five continents. Because of this, the company's VIP cardholders are immediately entitled to exclusive privileges at its luxury partner hotels.

Amalfi Jets, LLC has played a vital role in flying clients worldwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As people are becoming wary of their safety while traveling, the company ensures its customers by strengthening their health and safety procedures. They have also expanded their price points to be as inclusive as possible and serve as viable options even for first-time flyers. Needless to say that Amalfi Jets, LLC still upholds their distinct level of efficiency and luxury no matter the cost.

