Transactions in own shares

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Transactions in own shares 16-Sep-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 16 September 2020 Hibernia REIT plc (the "Company") Transactions in own shares The Company announces that on 15 September September 2020 it purchased a total of 210,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's &euro25m share buyback programme announced on 7 August 2020. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares 210,000 Nil purchased Highest price paid (per &euro1.1140 n/a ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per &euro1.1000 n/a ordinary share) Volume weighted average &euro1.1068 n/a price paid (per ordinary share) Following the settlement of the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 680,041,620 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended). Trading venue Currency Aggregated Volume Volume Weighted Average Price XDUB EUR 210,000 1.1068 XLON EUR Nil n/a In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below. Contacts: Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary Appendix Transaction Details Issuer Name Hibernia REIT plc LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 ISIN IE00BGHQ1986 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR Euronext Dublin Number of Price per Trading Time of Transaction Shares Share venue transaction Reference Number (EUR) 3,111 1.1060 XDUB 08:26:04 00023416488TRDU1 2,976 1.1060 XDUB 08:26:04 00023416487TRDU1 2,068 1.1000 XDUB 08:50:10 00023416765TRDU1 944 1.1000 XDUB 08:50:10 00023416764TRDU1 1,945 1.1080 XDUB 09:54:30 00023417401TRDU1 2,776 1.1080 XDUB 09:54:30 00023417400TRDU1 3,053 1.1080 XDUB 09:54:30 00023417399TRDU1 1,945 1.1080 XDUB 09:54:30 00023417402TRDU1 14 1.1080 XDUB 09:54:30 00023417403TRDU1 1,055 1.1080 XDUB 09:54:43 00023417410TRDU1 1,945 1.1080 XDUB 09:54:43 00023417409TRDU1 4,232 1.1080 XDUB 09:54:43 00023417411TRDU1 14 1.1080 XDUB 09:54:43 00023417412TRDU1 2,929 1.1080 XDUB 09:55:15 00023417433TRDU1 1,043 1.1080 XDUB 10:03:29 00023417509TRDU1 3,143 1.1080 XDUB 10:03:29 00023417507TRDU1 2,104 1.1100 XDUB 10:03:29 00023417508TRDU1 2,595 1.1100 XDUB 10:03:29 00023417506TRDU1 6,068 1.1140 XDUB 10:36:13 00023417823TRDU1 2,817 1.1140 XDUB 10:40:44 00023417828TRDU1 2,846 1.1120 XDUB 10:42:12 00023417835TRDU1 2,869 1.1120 XDUB 10:42:12 00023417834TRDU1 2,796 1.1100 XDUB 10:48:20 00023417855TRDU1 655 1.1100 XDUB 11:13:03 00023418004TRDU1 3,045 1.1100 XDUB 11:13:03 00023418003TRDU1 2,826 1.1100 XDUB 11:13:05 00023418006TRDU1 2,265 1.1100 XDUB 11:13:05 00023418005TRDU1 2,777 1.1080 XDUB 11:32:05 00023418130TRDU1 873 1.1080 XDUB 11:32:05 00023418129TRDU1 3,141 1.1100 XDUB 11:57:36 00023418231TRDU1 2,916 1.1100 XDUB 12:08:38 00023418249TRDU1 2,861 1.1100 XDUB 12:19:15 00023418267TRDU1 2,920 1.1100 XDUB 12:29:48 00023418280TRDU1 1,560 1.1080 XDUB 12:30:38 00023418284TRDU1 1,777 1.1080 XDUB 12:30:38 00023418283TRDU1 1,316 1.1080 XDUB 12:37:02 00023418315TRDU1 2,795 1.1080 XDUB 12:37:02 00023418314TRDU1 2,785 1.1080 XDUB 13:07:48 00023418401TRDU1 3,136 1.1080 XDUB 13:17:50 00023418474TRDU1 1,864 1.1080 XDUB 13:28:28 00023418515TRDU1 1,811 1.1080 XDUB 13:34:29 00023418580TRDU1 1,130 1.1080 XDUB 13:34:29 00023418579TRDU1 3,052 1.1080 XDUB 13:43:48 00023418624TRDU1 2,705 1.1040 XDUB 13:52:25 00023418654TRDU1 2,771 1.1040 XDUB 13:52:25 00023418653TRDU1 933 1.1080 XDUB 14:07:55 00023418762TRDU1 1,138 1.1080 XDUB 14:07:55 00023418761TRDU1 1,618 1.1080 XDUB 14:13:09 00023418827TRDU1 1,200 1.1080 XDUB 14:13:09 00023418826TRDU1 327 1.1080 XDUB 14:20:08 00023418930TRDU1 1,582 1.1080 XDUB 14:20:08 00023418929TRDU1 1,200 1.1080 XDUB 14:20:08 00023418928TRDU1 1,047 1.1040 XDUB 14:23:46 00023418950TRDU1 2,597 1.1040 XDUB 14:24:40 00023418957TRDU1 2,633 1.1040 XDUB 14:24:40 00023418956TRDU1 1,602 1.1040 XDUB 14:24:40 00023418955TRDU1 1,574 1.1020 XDUB 14:29:17 00023418988TRDU1 609 1.1020 XDUB 14:29:17 00023418987TRDU1 513 1.1020 XDUB 14:29:17 00023418986TRDU1 2,572 1.1000 XDUB 14:36:29 00023419040TRDU1 2,816 1.1000 XDUB 14:38:33 00023419059TRDU1 198 1.1000 XDUB 14:38:33 00023419058TRDU1 2,807 1.1020 XDUB 14:46:57 00023419117TRDU1 1,916 1.1020 XDUB 14:50:52 00023419143TRDU1 825 1.1020 XDUB 14:54:50 00023419210TRDU1 2,651 1.1020 XDUB 14:54:50 00023419209TRDU1 2,605 1.1020 XDUB 14:54:50 00023419208TRDU1 2,671 1.1020 XDUB 15:10:16 00023419460TRDU1 3,169 1.1020 XDUB 15:10:16 00023419459TRDU1 841 1.1020 XDUB 15:10:16 00023419458TRDU1 2,648 1.1020 XDUB 15:13:45 00023419488TRDU1 1,829 1.1020 XDUB 15:13:45 00023419487TRDU1 3,028 1.1060 XDUB 15:28:34 00023419595TRDU1 2,817 1.1060 XDUB 15:29:13 00023419636TRDU1 2,966 1.1060 XDUB 15:33:15 00023419650TRDU1 3,115 1.1080 XDUB 15:37:56 00023419681TRDU1 2,729 1.1060 XDUB 15:42:27 00023419733TRDU1 2,651 1.1040 XDUB 15:45:01 00023419765TRDU1 1,197 1.1040 XDUB 15:45:01 00023419764TRDU1 1,791 1.1040 XDUB 15:45:01 00023419763TRDU1 2,917 1.1040 XDUB 15:49:39 00023419829TRDU1 1,561 1.1040 XDUB 15:49:39 00023419828TRDU1 1,003 1.1040 XDUB 15:49:39 00023419827TRDU1 2,950 1.1080 XDUB 16:02:03 00023420125TRDU1 673 1.1080 XDUB 16:06:02 00023420181TRDU1 88 1.1080 XDUB 16:06:02 00023420180TRDU1 314 1.1080 XDUB 16:06:02 00023420179TRDU1 2,784 1.1060 XDUB 16:07:19 00023420230TRDU1 2,687 1.1060 XDUB 16:10:45 00023420322TRDU1 2,775 1.1060 XDUB 16:14:08 00023420439TRDU1 2,701 1.1060 XDUB 16:17:11 00023420499TRDU1 263 1.1080 XDUB 16:20:09 00023420564TRDU1 444 1.1080 XDUB 16:20:31 00023420572TRDU1 2,477 1.1080 XDUB 16:20:31 00023420571TRDU1 2,790 1.1060 XDUB 16:22:08 00023420627TRDU1 2,950 1.1060 XDUB 16:23:48 00023420642TRDU1 3,007 1.1060 XDUB 16:25:11 00023420663TRDU1 3,602 1.1080 XDUB 16:26:29 00023420677TRDU1 1,330 1.1080 XDUB 16:26:29 00023420676TRDU1 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: POS TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 OAM Categories: 2.4. 16 September 2020