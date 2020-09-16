Stockholm, September 16, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Exsitec Holding AB's shares (short name EXS) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Technology sector. Exsitec is the 37th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Exsitec are specialists in digitizing the operations of small and medium-sized companies with the help of business systems, decision support and tailored business applications. The company is a reseller and implementation specialist of leading software brands like Visma, Medius, Qlik and Sugar CRM. Exsitec form long term relationships with their customers by providing software, integration services and long term support for the installed solutions. The company is based in Linköping, Sweden, with a total of ten offices in Sweden and one in Denmark. "I am happy about the big interest in investing in Exsitec and it shows that people believes in what we do, our business model and that digitalization of companies will continue," said Johan Kallblad, CEO of Exsitec. "We expect the listing on First North Growth Market will help us reach our growth and financial goals over time and return the investment to our new shareholders." "We are happy to welcome Exsitec to the Nasdaq family as they list on our First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We are seeing Sweden constantly growing its footprint as a hub for small and medium sized enterprises, and supporting companies such as Exsitec that work hard to drive innovation, is at the heart of that endeavor." Exsitec has appointed Erik Penser Bank as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact David Augustsson +46 73 449 6135 david.augustsson@nasdaq.com