Alligator Bioscience receives patent approval for the drug candidate ATOR-1015

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,774,150 which covers compositions of matter directed to Alligator's bispecific drug candidate ATOR-1015. The granted patent's earliest expiry year is 2036.

"ATOR-1015 constitutes a new concept, a tumor-localizing bispecific CTLA-4 antibody. Our invention addresses one of the key challenges within immuno-oncology, i.e. the narrow therapeutic window of CTLA-4 drugs. This is now protected by a granted US patent," commented Per Norlén, CEO at Alligator Bioscience.

ATOR-1015 is developed for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Promising safety data from the ongoing ATOR-1015 Phase I clinical study was presented at ASCO in June 2020. The Phase I dose escalation study is planned to be completed during the fourth quarter 2020 and the subsequent Phase Ib efficacy study in malignant melanoma is due to start in 2021.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes five lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates: Mitazalimab, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 (co-developed with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.) and AC101 (in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.). Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

