Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective A/S' shares

Regulatory release no. 38/2020





Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Better Collective A/S, CVR no. 27652913, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Better Collective and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective's shares.





Reference is made to regulatory release no. 37 "The Majority shareholders of Better Collective have resolved on a directed share sale of 3.1 million shares - remaining committed as long term shareholders and have undertaken new voluntary lock-up"





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

J. Søgaard Holding ApS

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status

Closely associated to Jesper Søgaard, CEO of Better Collective A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Better Collective A/S

b) LEI

2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares





ISIN DK0060952240

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) SEK 196,500,000 1,500,000







d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price

1,500,000

196,500,000

e) Date of transaction

2020-09-16

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue







1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Chr. Dam Holding ApS

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status

Closely associated to Christian Kirk Rasmussen, COO of Better Collective A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Better Collective A/S

b) LEI

2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares





ISIN DK0060952240

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) SEK 196,500,000 1,500,000







d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price

1,500,000

196,500,000

e) Date of transaction

2020-09-16

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue









1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Naapster ApS

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status

Closely associated to Flemming Pedersen, CFO of Better Collective A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Better Collective A/S

b) LEI

2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares





ISIN DK0060952240

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) SEK 13,100,000 100,000







d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price

100,000

13,100,000

e) Date of transaction

2020-09-16

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on September 16, 2020 at 8.50 am CET.

About Better Collective

Better Collective is a leading global sports betting media group that develops digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's vision is to empower iGamers through innovative products and technologies and by creating transparency in the online betting market. Its portfolio of platforms and products include bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory, HLTV.org, the world's leading esports media and community focusing on competitive Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), and vegasinsider.com, a leading source for sports betting information in the US. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

