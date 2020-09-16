Whether you are a start-up or a large multinational firm, chances are that you use technology platforms to streamline business operations. Integrating your existing applications will not only help you gain a seamless experience but also ensures you spend less time juggling between multiple applications.

Xoxoday Plum, a unique rewards, incentives and benefits platform, helps you integrate with any of your favourite software to help you discover newer ways of achieving business efficiency.

Here is how some of our integrations can help organisations drive better results:

Enhance Employee Productivity and Performance by Integrating with Your HRMS Solutions

Seamlessly integrate Xoxoday Plum with HRMS solutions like SAP SuccessFactors, DarwinBox, Zoho People, BambooHR, Ramco etc. to run reward programs directly from their HRMS platform. With these integrations, you can send out automated and personalised rewards, incentives, gift cards, etc. to employees anywhere in the world in just a few clicks.

Drive support agents' performance by integrating with your Customer Support Applications

Integrating Xoxoday Plum with customer support applications like Freshdesk empowers organisations to motivate their customer support agents, thus improving productivity and metrics like CSAT. Xoxoday's automated, milestone-based rewards help organizations ensure better customer satisfaction by motivating agents.

Improve Sales Outcome by Integrating with Your CRM Software

Integrating Xoxoday Plum with CRM platforms like Salesforce, Freshsales, Leadsquared, Zoho CRM, Hubspot, etc. enables organisations to engage prospects and customers with personalised rewards, incentives, gift cards, etc. Businesses can create custom triggers to track user behaviours and instantly reward them on completing specific actions.

Improve Survey Response Rate by Integrating with Online Survey Platforms

Integration with survey platforms like SurveyMonkey, Typeform, SurveySparrow etc. aims at overcoming low response rates by empowering organizations to engage respondents with automated digital rewards and benefits. The integration ensures a superior user experience by eliminating any kind of manual gift-code management.

Eliminate Silos by Connecting with 2000+ apps using Zapier

Integration between Zapier and Xoxoday Plum empowers organisations to connect with any of their existing web applications, making it extremely simple to recognise and reward the right behaviour of users with a global catalogue of brand vouchers, experiences and perks.

Connect with us to know how you can integrate with Xoxoday to engage, communicate and reward your employees, channel partners, and consumers.

