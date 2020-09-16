Raphael Heynold joins Partners Capital

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP, the $32 billion global outsourced investment office, announces that Raphael Heynold has joined as a Managing Director in their London office

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raphael joins from HSBC where he was the Global Head of the Institutional Private Client Group since 2011. Prior to that he spent over 16 years at Goldman Sachs in London and Asia in the Financial Institutions Group in the Investment Banking Division, as well as in the Investment Management Division.

The hire follows an announcement from new CEO, Arjun Raghavan, in July that the firm will focus on strengthening its senior leadership team by adding specialists who bring deep domain knowledge in specific areas.

Arjun Raghavan, CEO, said: "We are excited to have Raphael join our organisation. We have known Raphael for many years and his understanding of the family office and sophisticated investor universe will significantly enhance our ability to meet the investment needs of these clients."

Raphael Heynold added: "I have always been impressed with Partners Capital's strong performance-driven culture, investment rigour and client focus. It aligns perfectly with the demands and expectations of the world's leading family offices and institutional investors. I very much look forward to working with Partners Capital's leadership team on further developing the business."

About Partners Capital

Founded in 2001, Partners Capital is a wholly independent Outsourced Investment Office (OCIO) primarily serving sophisticated institutions and senior investment professionals in Europe, North America and Asia. With offices in Boston, New York, London, San Francisco, Paris, Singapore and Hong Kong, the firm is one of the few truly global OCIOs, employing 200 people worldwide and covering all major asset classes. The firm oversees assets of $32 billion. Its institutional clients include Oxford and Cambridge Colleges, Eton College, INSEAD Business School, the Research Foundation for the State University of New York, the Royal Academy of Arts, Milton Academy, the Hong Kong Cancer Fund and the Cancer Research Institute. Additional information on Partners Capital may be found at http://www.partners-cap.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274756/Raphael_Heynold_Partners_Capital.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/817400/Partners_Capital_Logo.jpg