NFP Rebrands Brokerages Across the UK and Ireland as 'NFP'

NFP continues execution of long-term strategy in Europe, unifying business names and further integrating acquired brokerages to enhance value for employees and clients

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant providing employee benefits, property and casualty (P&C), retirement and individual solutions, today announced that Mackenzie Taylor Benefits Consultants Limited, Linkfield Corporate Solutions Limited and Wentworth Employee Benefits Limited in the UK, as well as HMP Insurance and Pensions Advisors Limited in Ireland, are adopting the NFP business name where permitted by law. NFP serves clients through more than 260 offices across the United States and 45 international offices in the UK, Ireland, Puerto Rico and Canada.

NFP's brokerages in the UK and Ireland provide employee benefits, commercial insurance and private client solutions to domestic and multinational organisations and individuals. This implementation is part of NFP's strategy to integrate employees, resources and operations under the NFP brand. NFP remains focused on addressing client needs as new challenges emerge in a dynamic environment, while expanding its presence in Europe. UK-based Johnson Fleming Group Limited, a recently acquired NFP company specialising in pensions and employee benefits, will adopt the NFP name in 2021.

"Taking on the NFP name across all brokerages brings us together in ways that will benefit our employees and the clients we serve," said Matt Pawley, managing director of NFP. "We will be able to collaborate and access expertise more efficiently, enhancing our ability to help clients overcome challenges, protect what they've built and advance their growth. From customised programs designed to help companies recruit and retain talent, to P&C insurance that provides essential peace of mind, we are continuously elevating our position as a go-to resource for current and future clients."

"Integrating our acquisitions in the UK and Ireland gives us momentum as we pursue the tremendous opportunities we see in the region," said Doug Hammond, chairman and CEO of NFP. "With 120 employees in Europe, focused leadership from Matt and his colleagues, and an unwavering commitment to delivering value to clients, we will build from our success and continue our growth in ways that distinguish us in the market."

NFP is a leading insurance brokerage and consultancy providing specialised general insurance, group benefits, pension and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of more than 5,700 employees in the UK, Ireland and across the globe. Our professionals support diverse client needs through investments in innovative technologies and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue (Business Insurance), 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal) and 12th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

