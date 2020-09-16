HubPeople, UK's Leading Online Dating Platform Partners with Netcore for its AI-Powered Email Delivery

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-based HubPeople, a dating technology platform, has partnered with Netcore for a lightning-fast email delivery solution. The partnership aims to improve HubPeople's overall email marketing performance. Some relevant facts:

UK's leading dating technology platform HubPeople has partnered with Netcore Pepipost for their AI-powered email delivery solution to reduce email delivery delays of time-sensitive profile notification emails.

HubPeople is the technology behind Hubstars, a well-known dating-as-a-service platform that connects over 40 million customers.

Profile notification emails are incredibly critical for a dating site, and delivering them on time is fundamental to the service. Email delivery delays and emails in spam were hitting their customer engagement and overall ROI.

HubPeople partnered with Netcore to optimize their email performance using cutting-edge AI-powered technology that improves email sending speed and deliver their time-sensitive emails in less than 5 seconds.

Netcore Pepipost is the world's first AI-Powered email delivery platform. The platform offers features like Send-time optimization, Adaptive throughput, and Predictive engagement, making Netcore the preferred choice for lightning-fast email delivery and cutting-edge email in-boxing.

"We evaluated a lot of Email Service Providers. Netcore stood out for its AI-powered email delivery, simple APIs, and proactive support. After a few weeks of extensive trial, we were convinced of their tech stack and exceptional deliverability. Their dedicated email consultancy over & above the tech is a delight" - Nicholas Orton, Technical Director, HubPeople

"Netcore has commanded email leadership in multiple geographies and is a name synonymous with cutting-edge email tech. We are expanding aggressively and taking our pioneered AI-powered email technology to a huge underserved market of mid-market and enterprise brands in Europe and North America. With HubPeople onboard, we are determined to cement our dominance in the email space globally," added Abithab Bhaskar, CEO - International Business, Netcore Solutions.

About Netcore

Netcore Inc. is a leading Marketing Technology Company that offers AI-powered Email Delivery, Marketing Automation, and Customer Analytics solutions to achieve 1:1 customer experience. Netcore has been delivering marketing ROI for more than two decades and serves as a strategic partner to enterprise and mid-size businesses across many industries in the United States, India, SEA, and EMEA. Netcore delivers billions of emails every month for the world's leading brands Standard Chartered, Walmart owned Flipkart, Disney Hotstar, Tokopedia, Swiggy, Nexxt, TOBI, OYO, MakeMyTrip.

