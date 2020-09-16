Kamux will relocate its showroom and Swedish headquarters in Stockholm area

- Kamux Corporation Press Release 16 September 2020 at 10:00

HELSINKI, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux will relocate its Järfälla showroom in Greater Stockholm area to Upplands Väsby.

"Upplands Väsby is a sub-urban town in north of Stockholm, and our new premises there will better serve Kamux's car sales as well as administrative needs in Sweden. The location near E4 highway about 20 kilometres from the Arlanda airport fits perfectly into our concept of serving our customers both locally and online. Our entire car selection in Sweden is available to customers in all locations, including Upplands Väsby," Mr. Ilkka Virtanen, Director of International Business, says.

"Increasing the store size will support our growth in Sweden. In addition, the location of the Upplands Väsby store will improve our accessibility in the Greater Stockholm area," says Mr. Karri Kauppila, Kamux's Swedish Country Director.

The Upplands Väsby showroom will open in the beginning of November. The new showroom facilities enable increasing the car selection by approximately 30-50 pieces. Kamux's Swedish headquarters will also move from Järfälla to Upplands Väsby.

"This is not a new store neither an addition to our showroom network in Sweden but a relocation of an existing showroom, though Järfälla and Upplands Väsby showrooms will be operating side by side for a couple of months", Mr. Virtanen clarifies.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 280,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

