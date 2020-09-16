The share capital of FirstFarms has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 17 September 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060056166 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Name: FirstFarms ------------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 7.516.642 shares (DKK 75.166.420) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 50.000 shares (DKK 500.000) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 7.566.642 shares (DKK 75.666.420) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription price, new shares: DKK 53.23 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Denomination: DKK 10 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: FFARMS ------------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 37192 ------------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=791011