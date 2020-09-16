Restrictions relating to COVID-19 have had a mixed effect on Boku's H120 performance, with the Payments business benefiting from increased demand for digital content, while some Identity customers saw weaker demand for their services. Despite this, Boku reported adjusted revenue growth of 9% y-o-y and, demonstrating the operational leverage of the business, adjusted EBITDA growth of 84% y-o-y. With guidance unchanged for FY20, we maintain our EBITDA forecasts.

