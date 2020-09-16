Business veteran and former MP, Archie Norman, has been appointed as Chairman of Signal AI, one of the UK's fastest growing companies that is transforming how business leaders make sense of the world's information. As one of Britain's most accomplished business leaders, serving on the boards of M&S, Asda and ITV, Archie has a wealth of experience in business change and value creation that is an important addition to the Signal AI team, as the company continues to evolve.

Commenting on the appointment, Archie said: "It is a privilege to be a part of something as innovative as Signal AI. Today, AI is no longer a function just within the technology team. It is a business objective that impacts senior management and the bottom line. Artificial Intelligence has gone from obscurity to the foundation of modern business. I am thrilled to be part of this team and look forward to collaborating with them."

In this role, Archie will provide strategic guidance on Signal AI's mission to transform decision making through augmented intelligence, to grow into new areas, and expand existing offerings in ESG, risk compliance, legal, consulting and PR communications. Archie's extensive experience in leading transformation projects with major businesses in the UK and abroad, will play an important part in his new role.

David Benigson, CEO and co-founder of Signal AI, said: "Archie is an exceptionally smart and perceptive titan of business and government, and I am delighted to have him join the Signal AI team. His experience, knowledge and insight will help further our mission to provide communication professionals and senior leaders with the augmented intelligence tools to understand the world's data."

As the first and only FTSE 100 Chairman to be elected a Member of Parliament, Archie led the first stages of reform of the Conservative Party after the 1997 electoral defeat and rose to Conservative front bench as Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Transport and the Regions. Subsequently he co-founded the well-known think tank "Policy Exchange."

Archie has served as a non-executive director on the boards of numerous companies including British Rail, Railtrack, Lazard and Geest. He was previously the youngest partner at McKinsey and Co. and has an MBA from Harvard Business School and an MA from Cambridge University. He is on the Board of the NIESR, has Honorary Doctorates from York University and Leeds Metropolitan University, was a Director of the Judge Institute, has been elected to the Marketing Society Hall of Fame, and has been voted Retailer of the Year as well as Yorkshire Businessman of the Year. In December 2010 he was awarded the Institute of Turnaround Professionals Lifetime Achievement Award.

About Signal AI

Signal AI is one of the UK's fastest growing artificial intelligence companies creating pioneering AI solutions to enable better decision making, and in September 2020 was named 23 in the Sage Tech Track 100, as well as one of the top 10 fastest growing UK AI companies. It believes AI is one of the most exciting and significant technological developments of our time. Signal AI's platform enables organisations to track defined challenges in real time. From competitive landscape and changes to regulation, to monitoring reputation or supply chain, the Signal AI platform gathers the relevant data and applies its proprietary machine learning analysis, in turn empowering smarter and faster decisions. For more information on the Signal AI platform, visit the Signal AI website: https://www.signal-ai.com/.

