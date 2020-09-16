Chairman of Kenya based Davis & Shirtliff wins two 2020 Business Worldwide CEO Awards

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The chair of family company Davis & Shirtliff has been named in the 2020 Business Worldwide CEO Awards for his exceptional leadership and vision. Alec Davis has won two categories; 'Chairperson of the Year Africa - Water and Energy Solutions Industry' & 'Employee-Focused Chairperson of the Year, Kenya'

The awards seek to identify and honour the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. Unlike many business awards that focus on the overall companies' success, here the spotlight is on individuals who make the corporations tick - namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give worthy individuals the recognition they deserve, using their example to inspire others to achieve similar success.

Davis & Shirtliff was established in Nairobi in 1946 by Alec's father Eddie Davis and business partner Dick Shirtliff focusing on developing Kenya's water supplies. Alec joined the company in 1976 and took the helm in 1990, leading an aggressive expansion strategy which focused on the distribution side of the business. The company partnered with a number of leading pump manufacturers including Grundfos from Denmark and Pedrollo from Italy and also established subsidiaries in various regional countries including Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia and Rwanda.

The company has seen huge growth since the dawn of the new Millenium, now operating nearly 80 branches from subsidiaries in nine countries and with a staff complement of over 1000 people. Today, Davis & Shirtliff is widely recognized as the leader in water and energy solutions, delivering a range of products and services including water pumps, water treatment, generators, solar, swimming pools and irrigation systems.

Alec's leadership style is motivational and entrepreneurial, with a strong emphasis on fostering teamwork. At the heart of everything Davis & Shirtliff does are the core values that were so important to Alec's father all those years ago - quality, integrity and 'Altiora Peto', a Latin motto that means 'I seek higher things' or a focus on constant change.

To read more about Davis & Shirtliff, visit the company's website; https://www.davisandshirtliff.com

An article on the company can be found on the BWM website: https://www.bwmonline.com/2020/08/17/davis-shirtliff-purpose-before-profit-the-family-business-thats-revolutionised-kenyas-water-supply/

Further information about the Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards 2020 visit https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/ceo-awards-2020-winners/

