CBD Pet Market Size Worth $399.2 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 40.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global CBD pet market size is expected to reach USD 399.2 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of40.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. increasing health expenditure and growing health concern among the owners of domesticated animals are driving the market. In addition, increasing demand for Cannabidiol (CBD) infused food products is boosting the market growth. Furthermore, increased usage of natural supplements in treating various lifestyle-related disorders in the domesticated animals is fueling the growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The increased use of cannabidiol infused products and increasing lifestyle-related disorders in domesticated animals is propelling the market growth

In terms of revenue, the food-grade segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 60.0% in 2019, owing to increased product availability and consumption. Moreover, the growing popularity of organic foods among humans as well as domesticated animals is further propelling the demand

Cannabidiol oil dominated the therapeutic grade segment as of 2019. The growth can be attributed to its application in various diseases such as joint pain, gut problems, sleep disorder, and anxiety

General health/wellness dominated the application segment as of 2019. The growth can be attributed to the growing incidence of arthritis and joint-related disorders in domesticated animals

The anxiety/stress application segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing application of cannabidiol supplements in anxiety-related disorders in domesticated animals.

On the basis of end-use, e-commerce held the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to product availability and ease of ordering.

Read 130 page research report with ToC on "CBD Pet Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Therapeutic Grade, Food Grade), By Application (Joint Pain, Anxiety), By End-use, By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cannabidiol-pet-market

The cannabidiol infused product is also found useful in cancer-related pain in animals. Rising adoption of domesticated animals and their increased health expenditure are further anticipated to put market growth on the expedited platform in the coming few years. For instance, according to the National Pet Owners Survey carried out by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), around 67.0% of the U.S. households own a domesticated animal that constitutes 85.0 million families in the country as of 2019.

Grand View Research has segmented the global CBD pet market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

CBD Pet Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Therapeutic Grade



Pet Supplements





Pet CBD Oil



Food Grade



Treats





Chews





Others

CBD Pet Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Joint Pain



Anxiety/Stress



Epilepsy



General Health/Wellness



Others

CBD Pet End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Pet Specialty Stores



e-commerce



Others

CBD Pet Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





France





The U.K.





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of CBD Pet Market

Honest Paws

Canna-Pet

Fomo Bones

Pet Relief

HolistaPet

Joy Organics

Wet Noses

CBD Living

Pet stock

Petco

Charlotte's Web

Companion Animal Postoperative Pain Management Therapeutics Market - The global companion animal postoperative pain management therapeutics market size was estimated at USD 228.90 million in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Veterinary Medicine Market - The global veterinary medicine market size was estimated at USD 24.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - The global companion animal diagnostics market size was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2019 to 2026.

