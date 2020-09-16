Andersen & Martini Holding A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading of the shares in Andersen & Martini Holding A/S is 14 October 2020. Andersen & Martini Holding A/S is removed from trading following a decision made at an extraordinary general meeting of the company. ISIN: DK0010283597 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Andersen & Martini Holding B ------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 1): 2,024,600 shares (DKK 20,246,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 15313714 ------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 4040 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AM B ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3396 ------------------------------------------------------------- ____________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=791018