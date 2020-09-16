In cooperation with the Youth IGF, EURid has set up a Youth Committee that will advise the registry on Internet governance matters as well as on the promotion of the .eu top-level domain and its variants in other scripts.

The Committee is comprised of four qualified and highly skilled representatives of the younger generation who have already gained some knowledge of Internet governance frameworks. EURid's Liaison to the Committee is Megan Richards and the four members are João Martins, Lara Demajo, Antoan Shotarov and Alessia Ciccarello.

'We are excited to be able to work closely with this group of future policy makers to broaden our involvement in Internet governance projects and to collaborate on improvements to .eu policies, procedures and activities' Giovanni Seppia, EURid External Relations Manager.

'This is an amazing opportunity to gain a new perspective on the .eu's involvement in Internet governance, and we are very eager to provide valuable recommendations on the positioning of .eu policies and activities that are relevant to young people' João Martins, Coordinator of the Youth Committee.

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu, .?? and .e? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid has its headquarters in Diegem (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu.

