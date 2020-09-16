Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Has Received Two NBS System Upgrade Orders in the United States

Press Release, Helsinki, 16 September 2020 at 13.00 (EEST)

Nexstim Has Received Two NBS System Upgrade Orders in the United States

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it has in September received two new NBS System upgrade orders from two large hospitals in the United States.

System upgrade means upgrading the hospital's existing Nexstim NBS system technology to the latest SmartFocus nTMS features that will replace the older system platform.

With these new features the hospitals can continue pre-operative mapping for patients with tumours or other lesions with the latest cutting-edge nTMS technology.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, said: "We want our customers to have the latest technology innovations in their use to help them to diagnose accurately, efficiently and safely their patients with difficult brain disorders. System upgrades are an important part of our business model as well - as described in our strategy update, we are pursuing revenue growth also through our existing, strong NBS customer base".





Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com



About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com



