Neutra Corp: Neutra Subsidiary VIVIS Inks LOI with Expanding Oklahoma Cannabis Firm

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / Neutra Corporation (OTC PINK:NTRR) subsidiary VIVIS has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with an Oklahoma cannabis company looking to expand its operations with the help of VIVIS' expertise and network of industry contacts. This arrangement will enable VIVIS to establish a new line of revenue and could lead to the development of new CBD products.

"They're a company on the verge of something big," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "They have a good foundation product-wise. What they lack are knowledge and marketplace contacts, which we can supply. Our experience and network, properly combined with their products - and new products we may jointly develop - offers both companies an opportunity to build and grow new revenue streams."

Demand for hemp-based CBD products has continued to grow, even during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Consumers enjoy the pain-relief benefits they receive from hemp-based CBD products as they do not produce a high as hemp does not contain THC. Market research group Brightfield reports that 40 percent of CBD users said they have increased their consumption in recent months.

In addition, prices of premium CBD products have fallen thanks to advances in production and distribution. This makes them more affordable for a greater number of buyers, leading to a wider customer base. High-quality VIVIS hemp-based products are tested by a third-party lab for purity and potency - a key differentiator for VIVIS in the market.

To learn more about these and other VIVIS hemp-based CBD products, visit the company's website at http://viviscbd.com.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.neutrainc.com.

