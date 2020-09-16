NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 15 September 2020 were:

130.41c Capital only USD (cents)

101.46p Capital only Sterling (pence)

132.56c Including current year income USD (cents)

103.14p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 30,000 ordinary shares on 15th September 2020, the Company has 241,245,518 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 577,283 which are held in treasury