Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 3 bond loans issued by Stockholm Exergi Holding AB (publ) with effect from 2020-09-17. Last day of trading is set to 2024-09-05, 2027-09-07. The instruments will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=791048