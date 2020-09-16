Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.09.2020
Klinische Studien belegen Wirksamkeit! Auf den Spuren von Johnson & Johnson!
WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 Ticker-Symbol: 1S0 
Berlin
16.09.20
13:25 Uhr
4,990 Euro
+0,010
+0,20 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2020 | 13:05
Suominen Corporation: Change in the holding of Suominen treasury shares

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on September 16, 2020 at 2:00p.m. (EEST)


Suominen Corporation has transferred a total of 9,352 of its own shares held by the company as treasury shares without consideration to the participants of the vesting period 2019-2020 of the matching restricted share plan 2019 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan. More detailed information about the terms and conditions of the incentive plan is available in a stock exchange release published on June 4, 2019.

The decision on the directed share issue is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 19, 2020.

After the share delivery on September 16, 2020, the company holds a total of 690,878 treasury shares.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Further information:

Klaus Korhonen, SVP, HR and Legal Affairs tel. +358 10 214 30 70

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.suominen.fi

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
