Pascal Biosciences Inc.: Pascal Biosciences to Present at International Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Summit

SEATTLE, WA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / Pascal Biosciences Inc. (TSXV:PAS) ("Pascal") has been invited to present at the International Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical (ICDP) Summit. Today Dr. Patrick Gray, CEO of Pascal Biosciences, will present advancements in each of Pascal's three cannabinoid programs. The title of his presentation is "Identifying and Validating Mechanism of Action In Vivo and In Vitro".

The Third Annual ICDP conference is the premier format for presentation of ground-breaking discoveries in cannabinoid drug development. As in past years, this conference is hosting top cannabinoid pharmaceutical experts developing therapeutics derived from cannabis. In addition to describing progress for Pascal's programs in glioblastoma and coronavirus, Dr. Gray will also discuss plans for developing PAS-393 for treatment of cancer in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. This will be a collaborative effort with SoRSE Technology and aims to characterize the safety, pharmacology, and pharmacokinetics of PAS-393 in a Phase 1a clinical trial.

"I am very pleased for the invitation to present Pascal's work at this impressive conference," commented Dr. Gray. "This validates the importance of our efforts, and we will be featured with other companies making significant advancements in developing cannabis-based medicines."

The session featuring Pascal's presentation is focused on preclinical testing of cannabinoid therapeutics. Dr. Gray will also participate in a panel discussion titled "Achieving the Ideal Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Profiles in Drug Formulation".

About Pascal Biosciences Inc.

Pascal is a biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for serious and life threatening diseases, such as cancer and COVID-19. Pascal's leading portfolio for cancer indications features a small molecule therapeutic, PAS-403, that is advancing towards clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma; PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory cannabinoid to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy; and a B-cell targeted antibody for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia and B-cell lymphoma.

For more information, visit www.pascalbiosciences.com.

About PAS-393

Pascal has discovered the unique capacity of its cannabinoid drug, PAS-393, to reverse a common immune-evading strategy adopted by many metastatic cancers. Thus, treatment with PAS-393 may restore the ability of the immune system to recognize and eliminate cancer cells. This activity is especially important for immune checkpoint inhibitors, which depend upon immune recognition of cancer for their efficacy. Pascal is advancing PAS-393 as a combination therapy with checkpoint inhibitors for the 50% or more of cancer patients not currently helped by checkpoint inhibitors alone.

About PAS-403

PAS-403 is a mitosis inhibitor that blocks cell division. The cannabinoid-based product is undergoing development for the treatment of glioblastoma and brain metastases originating from other cancers. Several mitotic inhibitors approved for cancer treatment show substantial benefit in reducing solid tumors when combined with other chemotherapeutics. However, unlike PAS-403, none of these agents cross the blood-brain barrier and therefore have no activity on glioblastoma or other brain cancers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

PASCAL BIOSCIENCES INC.

Dr. Patrick W. Gray, CEO

Investors:

invest@pascalbiosciences.com

Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun

info@pascalbiosciences.com

Tel: 206-769-9219

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believe", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, events or developments express or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such factors include, among others, our stage of development, lack of any product revenues, additional capital requirements, risk associated with the completion of clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval to market our products, the ability to protect our intellectual property, dependence on collaborative partners and the prospects for negotiating additional corporate collaborations or licensing arrangements and their timing. Specifically, certain risks and uncertainties that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from any future events or results expressed or implied by such statements and information include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties that: products that we develop may not succeed in preclinical or clinical trials, or future products in our targeted corporate objectives; our future operating results are uncertain and likely to fluctuate; we may not be able to raise additional capital; we may not be successful in establishing additional corporate collaborations or licensing arrangements; we may not be able to establish marketing and the costs of launching our products may be greater than anticipated; we have no experience in commercial manufacturing; we may face unknown risks related to intellectual property matters; we face increased competition from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and other factors as described in detail in our filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on our current expectations and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such forward- looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release"

SOURCE: Pascal Biosciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606288/Pascal-Biosciences-to-Present-at-International-Cannabinoid-Derived-Pharmaceutical-Summit