Diamyd Medical invites to a webcast presentation on September 17 on the results from DIAGNODE-2

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamyd Medical announced earlier this week that the diabetes vaccine Diamyd has demonstrated significant effect in a subgroup which covers about half of all type 1 diabetes patients. In connection to this, CEO Ulf Hannelius together with the trial's Coordinating Investigator Professor Johnny Ludvigsson and Professor Mark Atkinson will hold a webcast presentation on Thursday 17 September at 15.00 CET.

The presentation is hosted by News Agency Direkt and Direkt Studios and can be watched at

https://youtu.be/UH6sr8WIbaQ

About Diamyd Medical

Diamyd Medical develops therapies for type 1 diabetes. The diabetes vaccine Diamyd is an antigen-specific immunotherapy for the preservation of endogenous insulin production. Significant results have been shown in a genetically predefined subgroup in a large-scale metastudy as well as in the Company's European Phase IIb trial DIAGNODE-2, where the diabetes vaccine is administered directly into a lymph node in children and young adults with newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes. A new facility for vaccine manufacturing is being set up in Umeå for the manufacture of recombinant GAD65, the active ingredient in the therapeutic diabetes vaccine Diamyd. Diamyd Medical also develops the GABA-based investigational drug Remygen as a therapy for regeneration of endogenous insulin production and to improve hormonal response to hypoglycaemia. An investigator-initiated Remygen trial in patients living with type 1 diabetes for more than five years is ongoing at Uppsala University Hospital. Diamyd Medical is one of the major shareholders in the stem cell company NextCell Pharma AB.

Diamyd Medical's B-share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DMYD B. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser; phone: +46-8-528-00-399, e-mail: info@fnca.se.

For further information, please contact:

Ulf Hannelius

President and CEO

Phone: +46-736-35-42-41

E-mail: ulf.hannelius@diamyd.com

