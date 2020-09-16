



TOKYO, Sept 16, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - TRENDE Inc., an online renewable energy retailer in Japan, has just been included in the 2020 APAC 25 list produced by Cleantech Group, a global provider of research, consulting and events to catalyse opportunities in sustainable innovation.The APAC 25 is a list of independent companies from the Asia Pacific region engaged in sustainable innovation that are viewed by the market as likely to have significant impact in a five-to-ten-year time frame.Cleantech Group put together the third annual list of 25 companies through a combination of APAC-related inputs from the annual Global Cleantech 100 process and detailed contributions from an APAC 25 expert panel. The companies on the list had the strongest patterns of agreement across all the input points and were scored the highest."Although only customers can truly validate what we are doing it is encouraging to be included in the APAC 25 list. The main problem we are trying to address is the climate crisis. Obviously, this is a massive and complex problem. No single solution or company will solve the climate crisis. But anything we can do to accelerate the widespread adoption of solar power in Japan will definitely help, and this is the mission that we are undertaking," said Jeffrey Char, Chairman and Co-founder at TRENDE.Members of the APAC 25 expert panel play an important role in creating the list. Each provides between three and nine nominations, no more than a third of which can be portfolio companies (in the case of investors). Expert panellists can weight their nominations, and all nominations are blind (no expert sees the other panellists' nominations). These nominations are then combined with the outcomes from the Global Cleantech 100 process, which benefits from thousands of data points.The third annual APAC 25 list is made possible by the continuing support of ADB Ventures and Enterprise Singapore."The Asia Pacific region will dominate some of the new industries and supply chains that will emerge from global mega-trends such as alternative proteins, electrification and new mobility, to name but three," said Richard Youngman, CEO of Cleantech Group. "It will also be a leader in digitalization, given its weight of population and the size of its industrial base. Both dynamics are borne out in our third annual APAC 25 list of rising star innovation companies from around the region."- For more information on TRENDE's leadership in clean technology, visit i3connect.com, Cleantech Group's leading market intelligence platform, and search for TRENDE.- The complete list of APAC 25 expert panel members is available at https://i3connect.com/apac25/panelist.- The 2020 APAC 25 companies will be featured online on October 20, 2020 in Cleantech Interactive's October edition (https://interactive.cleantech.com/).About Cleantech GroupCleantech(R) Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future.About TRENDETRENDE Inc. is an innovative online renewable energy retailer selling electricity to residential customers in Japan via its Hot Denki (https://hotdenki.jp) and Ashita Denki (https://ashita-denki.jp/) service websites. TRENDE's mission is to accelerate the widespread adoption of renewable energy and redefine the energy ecosystem in Japan with a customer-centric business model and innovative P2P platform. The company's investors include Tokyo Electric Power, ITOCHU, Idemitsu and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority. For more information, please visit http://trende.jp/.