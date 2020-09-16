

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) said the company continues to project third quarter capacity to decrease in the range of 30 to 35 percent, year-over-year. The company continues to expect operating expenses, excluding fuel and oil expense, special items, and profit sharing expense, to decrease in the range of 10 to 20 percent, year-over-year. Southwest now estimates average daily core cash burn to be approximately $17 million in third quarter. This compares favorably with the previous estimate of third quarter average daily core cash burn of approximately $20 million.



Southwest Airlines said the close-in leisure demand trends experienced in August 2020 have continued, thus far, into September. The company has also continued to experience a modest improvement in leisure bookings, for the remainder of September and for October 2020. The company said it is in the process of reducing November 2020 published flight schedule, and currently estimates November capacity to decrease in the range of 35 to 40 percent, year-over-year.



As of September 15, 2020, the company had cash and short-term investments of approximately $14.8 billion.



