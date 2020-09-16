Extended Two-Day Sales Event to Offer Best Prices of the Year on Best Sellers Plus Free Shipping at Wayfair, AllModern, Joss Main and Birch Lane

Wayfair Inc., one of the world's largest online destinations for the home, today announced that Way Day 2020 will kick off on September 23 at 12 a.m. ET. This year, Wayfair's popular retail holiday for home will be extended to a full two-day sales event offering the lowest prices of the year across thousands of top-rated products. Wayfair invites consumers to shop best-selling items spanning home furnishings, decor, housewares, home improvement products, major appliances and more at Wayfair, AllModern, Joss Main and Birch Lane.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005483/en/

Wayfair Announces Way Day 2020 (Photo: Business Wire)

"Now more than ever, comfort at home is top of mind for our customers and with the launch of Way Day next week, we are excited to offer even more exceptional value on the items that help our customers create the homes they love," said Steve Oblak, chief merchandising officer, Wayfair. "We have partnered with our thousands of suppliers to source the best possible pricing so we can offer 48 hours of flash deals and unbeatable savings for every room in the home across all styles and budgets. We hope these savings come at a time that is helpful to our customers as they settle into the fall season and work and school routines."

On Way Day, shoppers can take advantage of free shipping and up to 80 percent off best-selling products from all major categories. Way Day prices will be available across more than 200,000 products spanning bedroom, home office, outdoor furniture and recreation items as well as major appliances, kitchen and dining, tabletop, rugs, mattresses and more. In addition, beginning today, customers can sign up for alerts for thousands of limited-time flash deals so they are in-the-know on the best savings all year.

To preview Way Day deals and discover millions of products across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, bedding and mattresses, housewares and more, visit www.wayfair.com/wayday and download the Wayfair app.

About Wayfair

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 18 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes from product discovery to final delivery.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

Wayfair All things home, all in one place.

Joss Main Stylish designs to discover daily.

AllModern The best of modern, priced for real life.

Birch Lane Classic home. Comfortable cost.

Perigold The widest-ever selection of luxury home furnishings.

Wayfair generated $11.5 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, the company employs more than 16,200 people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005483/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations Contact:

Susan Frechette

sfrechette@wayfair.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Jane Gelfand

IR@Wayfair.com