

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology company Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) announced the Wednesday the appointment of Nick Harvey as Chief Financial Officer. Harvey will be responsible for leading the company's financial strategy and management of activities related to accounting, capital markets and business operations.



Harvey has over 20 years of experience in financial operations, capital markets, investor relations and M&A transactions as well as managing corporate growth for life science companies. Harvey joins Adicet most recently from Centrexion Therapeutics, a privately held biotechnology company, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Previously, Harvey served as the Chief Financial Officer of Radius Health and Managing Director at venture capital firm Shiprock Capital.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

