Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Unfazed by Market Sell-OffMarvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is a leading, global semiconductor company operating in a number of high-growth areas, including 5G, cloud, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), and the automotive space. All areas that are experiencing explosive growth.But that's not news to Marvell Technology.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...