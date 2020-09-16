Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia extends its selection of alternative investment products and buys Askel Partners' business

Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

16 September 2020 at 3.00 p.m.

Aktia extends its selection of alternative investment products and buys Askel Partners' business

Aktia Fund Management Company Ltd has bought the business operations of Askel Partners Oy, a provider of fund services. With the purchase Aktia extends its selection of alternative investment products according to its strategy and establishes a Finnish infrastructure fund.

Askel Partners develops Finnish infrastructure funds, and the purchase gives Aktia the preconditions to establish a new infrastructure fund. The purpose of the fund that will be established during the end of the year is to focus on the public and private energy, transport and communication infrastructure and social infrastructure. Going forward, Aktia's institutional customers have thus an opportunity to participate in financing and developing functions that are vital for the society.

With the purchase, the founders of Askel Partners, Kimmo Lehto and Kalle Myllymäki, will join Aktia and strengthen the team that is responsible for Aktia's real investments.

"Investments in real assets that generate steady cash flows will play an especially important role in the current interest rate environment. Askel Partners has solid experience and a strong network, which supports Aktia's growth within alternative investment products. In addition, the infrastructure fund that will be launched soon supplements Aktia's awarded fund selection well", says Niina Bergring, director in charge of Aktia's asset management.

"Aktia's asset management has an excellent reputation. We think it is great that we can participate in developing infrastructure investments that are meaningful for the society and give good return with a moderate risk profile to Aktia's customers", say Kalle Myllymäki ja Kimmo Lehto from Askel Partners.

Further information:

Aktia

Niina Bergring, Director, asset management, tel. +358 40 822 1514

Askel Partners

Kimmo Lehto, CEO, tel. +358 50 643 21

Kalle Myllymäki, co-owner, tel. +358 50 3566 940

